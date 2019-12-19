Air Namibia resolves legal matters with maintenance company

Eba Kandovazu
AMIBIA’S national Airline today announced that all litigation matters which existed between Air Namibia and a South African Aircraft maintenance management company, Challenge Air have been resolved.
According to Air Namibia Manager of Corporate Communications, Paul Nakawa, a Deed of Settlement in respect of all disputes whether in Namibia or in some other parts of Europe was duly executed.
“All attachment orders of Air Namibia assets issued in line with the German Court directives are to be suspended per the Deed of Settlement entered into, which will enable Air Namibia to trade normally going forward. We extend our sincere appreciation and thanks to all parties including the Air Namibia appointed Legal team and the local representatives of Challenge Air for their meticulous efforts in resolving a very complex matter,” Nakawa said.
We wish to re-assure our clients and service providers that we remain committed to delivering on our mandate of being a preferred airline of choice, he added.