Air Namibia acting CEO resigns

Business Reporter

AIR Namibia’s acting Chief Executive Officer, Xavier Masule, has stepped down as the head of the country’s national airliner, handing in his resignation effective immediately as of yesterday, 10 February 2020.

Masule, who served a total 11 months as the beleaguered airliner’s interim CEO, will be replaced by Elia Erastus, who previously served as the Chief Human Resources Officer at the national airliner.

I QUIT: Chief Executive Officer, Xavier Masul (left) and Elia Erastus (right). Photo: Contributed

Masule has cited personal reasons as the reason for resignation and will be returning to his substantive position of Chief Commercial Officer.

Erastus is reportedly a seasoned human capital professional and holds a MBL degree. Air Namibia further noted that Erastus has amassed extensive corporate leadership experience, having worked in the energy, financial services, mining and construction sectors.

Air Namibia’s Board extended its gratitude to Masule for having led the airline during a difficult 11 months.