Air Nam suspends three senior staff

NATIONAL Airline, Air Namibia, on Friday suspended three managers with immediate effect for reasons not yet made publicly known.

Elia Erastus, Air Namibia’s Acting CEO, called on all Air Namibia staff to adhere to company rules and procedures at all times, and act in good faith for the best interest of the airline, without giving further details about the reasons for the suspensions.

The suspended senior employees are Wimpie Van Vuuren, Senior Manager of Sales & Marketing; Johannes Blaauw, Manager of Cargo Sales, and Abraham Nasab, Manager of Cargo Operations.

The suspensions reportedly took place to allow the airline to conclude and finalise the pending investigations.

The airline further noted that there should be no communication between the suspended managers and Air Namibia staff, directly or indirectly, in order not to interfere with the ongoing investigations.

When asked for more information, Air Namibia said that the reasons for the suspensions have been explained to the suspended managers and that the national airline will not divulge such information as per the airline’s disciplinary policy dictated by standard governance procedures when dealing with such matters.