Agriculture declared an essential in Namibia

Staff Reporter

THE outbreak of the coronavirus in Namibia and stringent measures implemented to curb the spread thereof will have a significant impact on especially farmers who still have to work to produce food for the nation.

In this regard, three members of the Namibia Agricutlure Union’s Management Committee urgently met with the new Minister of Agriculture, Calle Schlettwein, to clarify specific rules for agriculture and the lockdown.

Agriculture in broad has already been accepted as an essential service.

As introduction, the minister said that Namibia is not able to control and manage an outbreak of COVID-19 should it start spreading like it does in other countries.

“We thus ask the cooperation of all our members to act responsible in this crisis. We will not be able to answer all questions and scenarios, but members should try and act within the broad guidelines,” Schlettwein informed the meeting.

Pictured: Minister of Agriculture, Calle Schlettwein. Photo: Contributed

The minister said families of farmers will have to decide where they want to stay during the lockdown, either on the farm or in town, because families will not be allowed to travel.

“Thus only one person per vehicle is allowed to move between farm and town and only if they have good reason to do so. This information will be required from them at road blocks,” he said.

The minister said if for instance cattle have to be moved within or amongst farms, it will not be acceptable that the farmer drives himself because he can give instructions for such a move telephonically.

The minster identified a list of 19 specific services within the farm value chain to be accepted as essential services.

This list includes auctions, abattoirs and feed as the main points of concern.

The minister did not accept charcoal as an essential service, which means that farmers can continue producing charcoal on their farms, but they will not be able to transport their produce to factories or export it to South Africa.

It has been emphasised that livestock auctions will only be allowed to buy and sell animals and that no socialising during or after the event will be allowed.

The representatives of the NAU shared with their minister concerns about a possible rise in crime during this period.

Schlettwein advised the NAU delegation to take up their concerns directly with the Namibian Police.

The minister said that for third parties who have to visit farms such as service suppliers, a third party must fill out a form which need to be accompanied by a letter in which the farmer confirms that he urgently needs these services on his farm.

“The same form can also be used if the farmer sent a family member or worker to do work for him. The necessary forms can be downloaded from the website of the NAU and the agriculture ministry,” he said, adding that the Namibian Government undertook to continuously share the latest information regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus with the commercial farming community.

At the same time, the NAU announced that the head-office will remain open during the lockdown period and that farmers will be able to receive the latest information telephonically.