Activist and followers may face arrest

Niël Terblanché

PEOPLE will face criminal charges if they heed the call of a youth activist to occupy houses, built for the Mass Housing Development Programme (MHDP) in Swakopmund, illegally.

The Executive Director of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, Nghidinua Daniel, said in an official statement members of the public should reject the call for the illegal occupation of houses especially those that have not been completed yet.

“Doing so would be a criminal offence,” Daniel said in the statement.

The Commander of the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, Commissioner Andreas Nelumbo, echoed the sentiments of the ministry’s Executive Director and said that once complaints are received people will be dealt with according to the law.

Daniel said that once the houses are completed the infrastructure will be handed over to beneficiaries based on existing waiting lists that has been compiled by the Swakopmund Municipality.

Pictured: The Executive Director of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, Nghidinua Daniel. – Photo: Contributed