Accused cyber robber remanded in custody

Niël Terblanché

RICARDO Nestor, a former police officer from Rosh Pinah, who stands accused of stealing N$720 000 from a Walvis Bay businessman in an online scam, was denied bail in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court.

Nestor, who was charged with a count of cyber fraud, a count of forgery and uttering as well as a count of money laundering, appeared in Walvis Bay on Tuesday after his arrest in Oranjemund over the weekend.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the Erongo Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator the accused person committed the fraud over a two month period from October to December 2019.

“It is alleged that, the suspect hacked the victim, Jose dos Santos’s e-mail messages. He replaced the victim’s bank details with his own which subsequently resulted in payment totalling N$720 000 being diverted into his bank account.”

Deputy Commissioner Iikuyu said that during the investigation into the matter it was revealed that the accused person after the commissioning of the fraud withdrew a portion of the money in cash from the account and that he transferred the remaining portion to a foreign bank account.

The senior detective said efforts to recover the stolen money are still

State Prosecutor Maggy Shiyaga opposed bail for the accused person on the ground that because of his background as a police officer that he is likely to interfere with the investigation which is not completed yet.

Before remanding the accused person in custody until 5 March 2020 Magistrate John Sindano informed Nestor that it is right to bring a formal bail application before to court before that date.