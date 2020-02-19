ACC catches up with corrupt tax officials

Niël Terblanché
A STING operation by investigators of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) saw the arrest of two women employed by the Ministry of Finance on charges of corruption after they attempted to defraud a taxpayer.
The ACC’s spokesperson, Josefina Nghituwamata, confirmed the arrest of two female finance officials in Walvis Bay on Tuesday.
Nghituwana said that a sting operation was organised after the two suspects attempted to solicit N$10 000 each from a person who had problems with tax payments.
“It is alleged that they promised the complainant that he would receive beneficial treatment form the revenue service if he paid them each an amount of N$10 000 in cash.
The two female suspects, who work in the same office at the Ministry of Finance in Walvis Bay were arrested when they took receipt of the money during the sting operation.
The suspects are set to make their first appearance before the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court later today.