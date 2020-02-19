ACC catches up with corrupt tax officials

Niël Terblanché

A STING operation by investigators of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) saw the arrest of two women employed by the Ministry of Finance on charges of corruption after they attempted to defraud a taxpayer.

The ACC’s spokesperson, Josefina Nghituwamata, confirmed the arrest of two female finance officials in Walvis Bay on Tuesday.

Nghituwana said that a sting operation was organised after the two suspects attempted to solicit N$10 000 each from a person who had problems with tax payments.

Picture for illustrative purposes only