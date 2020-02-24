Absence of livestock noticeable

Placido Hilukilwa

LAST year’s devastating drought is now over, but its effects are still visible.

The absence of habitual cattle herds from the northern grazing areas is the lasting proof of a natural catastrophe that wiped out small and big livestock, driving formerly wealthy families of subsistence farmers into near extreme poverty.

The grazing has now improved significantly following the good rainfall since the beginning of the wet season in December last year. However, the number of head of cattle, donkeys and goats has notably decreased.

Photos: Placido Hilukilwa

Photos: Placido Hilukilwa

Photos: Placido Hilukilwa