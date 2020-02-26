Aandonga unite to welcome Geingob

Placido Hilukilwa

KING Phillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo of the Ondonga Traditional Authority will be joined by a huge and vibrant crowd when he welcomes President Hage Geingob when he pays a courtesy call at the Onambango Palace on Saturday.

The preparations reveal that the event will be much bigger than a mere courtesy call.

Traditional dresses are dusted off and senior traditional councillors have joined members of their respective districts, spontaneously mobilizing themselves, making monetary contributions and donating cattle towards the event, thereby projecting an imagine of a united Ondonga community, a sign that years of fierce internal squabbling are finally over.

Speaking to Informanté, King Nangolo’s spokesperson Mannetjies Kambonde said that Aandonga have a habit of always joining their King in welcoming pro-eminent visitors, and they have even more reason to do so now that the visitor is President Geingob.

Pictured: Phillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo, King of the Ondonga Traditional Authority – Photo: Contributed

“We are expecting thousands of people to flock to the palace. However, I do not want to speculate on the exact number. Surface to say we are expecting Aandonga in their thousands,” he said.

President Geingob is expected to arrive at the Onambango Palace any time from 10:00 Saturday.

The new Onambango Palace is situated near Ondangwa town in the Oshana Region.

Prominent leaders who visited the place recently include Founding President Sam Nujoma and McHenry Venaani, the leader of the official opposition PDM.

Former air force pilot Nangolo was crowned new king of Ondonga last year following the death of his uncle, the legendary King Immanuel Kauluma Elifas.

He was installed after overcoming a number of High Court challenges that attempted to deny him the throne.