94 lives lost on Namibian roads during festive season

THE number of road fatalities reported during the festive season by the Namibian Police, from 20 November 2019 to 15 January 2020, has reportedly decreased, with a total 94 fatalities reported over the season.

This is compared to the106 road accident deaths that were reported during the same period in 2018/2019.

The Inspector-General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga in a statement elaborated that 509 crashes were recorded, compared to 529 crashes of 2018/2019.

With regard to injuries, 913 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious injuries, compared to 928 of the previous corresponding period.

In summary therefore, crashes declined by 4%, fatalities by 11% and injuries by 2%.

DEATH TRAPS: Albeit a steady decline, Namibia continues to record a high number of road fatalities. Photo: file

During 2019/2020, most of the crashes occurred in the Khomas region (24%), followed by Erongo, Oshana and Oshikoto regions with 15%, 10% and 10%, respectively. With regards to fatalities recorded during this time period, majority were reported from Otjozondjupa (14%), while Ohangwena and Hardap regions recorded 13% each.

In comparison to the 2018/2019 festive season, most of the crashes occurred in the Khomas region (27%), while most fatalities were recorded in Otjozondjupa and Oshikoto regions, with 21% and 10%, respectively.

“We would like to express our sincere sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives during the festive season due to road traffic accidents,” Ndeitunga said.

He added that 92 589 drivers were tested during this festive season operation, of which 79 781 are male drivers and 12 808 are women.

“All in all, 413 drivers were arrested, of which 273 were for drunk driving while one 140 for other traffic law violations,” Ndeitunga summarised.

He stated from the 413 arrested drivers, 395 were males while 18 were females.

A total of 12 782 traffic summonses were issued to the value of N$13 751 224.

The Festive season road safety campaign was conducted by the Namibian Police in collaboration with the National Road Safety Council, Municipal Police Traffic Officers, Roads Authority, Road Fund Administration, Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF), Ministry of Health and Social Service, Private Sector Road Safety Forum (PSRSF), Auto Mobile Association of Namibia, Med-Rescue and other stakeholders.

The Namibian Police and its stakeholders were effectively visible especially at road traffic checkpoints and highways in all fourteen regions, including aerial patrols on B1 and B2 roads.