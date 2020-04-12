430 tested for COVID-19 in Namibia

Eba Kandovazu

A TOTAL of 430 people have been tested for the coronavirus at both the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) and Pathcare lab.

This was revealed this morning by the Head of COVID-19 Case Management, Dr Theo-Ben Kandetu during the health update at the COVID-19 communication centre.

According to Dr Kandetu, although still low, the number of testing is increasing and 110 people are currently in mandatory quarantine.

On Thursday, 263 were reported in quarantine.

“The number will continue to drop as people complete their periods of isolation. I am happy to announce that the number of confirmed cases still stands at 16 and that 13 are active cases,” Dr Kandetu said.

Meanwhile, today’s discussion was centred around the impact of COVID-19 on media work in the country.

The Director of the Namibia Media Trust, Zoe Titus urged journalists to avoid assuming they know what the public wants to hear.

INFORMATION IS KEY: Stanley Similo, Zoe Titus and Christof Maletsky. Photo: Eba Kandovazu

“Journalists should rather engage with people and find out what they want. Unpopular questions should be asked. Our advocacy is on the free flow of information, at this point, transparency and accountability in sharing of information. In my view, I find that the flow of information is unidirectional currently. Information is centralised with policymakers who decide what, when and with who to share,” she said.

Titus added that the global pandemic posed a dramatic learning curve, in that print journalists had to shift to multimedia journalism.

According to her, more needs to be done in tackling data affordability for the public, for successful access to information.

The Chief Executive Officer of the state-owned New Era Publication Corporation, Christof Maletsky, noted that the lack of newspaper vendors on the streets as a result of the state of emergency has had an impact on them, adding that there has since been a reduction of pages.

“This situation should open opportunities of making use of digital platforms, moving into digitalisation. People in rural areas should not be underestimated because they too have access to social media platforms. We need to up our game at the same time ensuring that people have access to information. Distance journalism needs to be up and people should not be confined to newsrooms,” Maletsky said.

Director General of the national broadcaster NBC, Stanley Similo, said that the broadcaster’s current 12 radio stations, television and online platforms play a vital role in information dissemination both in rural and urban areas.

He said that more programs related to the coronavirus pandemic are aired to raise awareness.