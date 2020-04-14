158 violate lockdown rules

Eba Kandovazu

LAW enforcement has fined 158 individuals for violating the state of emergency safety measures that includes the selling and buying of alcohol.

Of this number, 70 throughout the country, with the exception of the Hardap Region, were fined between 5 April and 11 April 2020 for either selling or buying alcohol.

Most of those who were fined for the prohibition relating to the sale of alcohol were mostly from the Omusati Region (22), followed by the Ohangwena Region (15) and the Karas Region (9).

According to Nampol Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, 20 people violated the regulations on public gatherings and 4 people violated the travel regulations by entering or departing from and to restricted areas.

She further noted that a total of 16 people were roaming outside their homes with no lawful justification, while 21 people failed to close their business operations.

Shikwambi, however, noted that no one was arrested and that fines were instead issued.

CRIME ALERT: Nampol Spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi. Photo: Contributed

Shikwambi also reported that since lockdown, there has been a decrease in the number of reported cases pertaining to Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Shikwambi, however, cautioned that the numbers do not necessarily mean domestic violence cases have decreased as a lot or violence continues to go unreported on a daily basis because victims do not want to open cases against abusers.

Women and children especially, she said, are left to deal with the horrors and traumas that come with the abuse.

“We experience different cases. The statistics I’m giving you could very well be a tip of the iceberg. We unfortunately do not keep the data of cases where victims do not open cases. A victim who has been beaten will not, for example, open a case, even when the police has been dispatched to the scene and this makes it difficult for us to keep track of GBV cases,” she said.

Crime in general has, however, significantly reduced since lockdown, Shikwambi said.

The reduction in crime statistics have been attributed to the banning of alcohol sale.

In total, 15 rape cases and 5 murders were reported during the week of 30 March and 5 April. Another 8 rape cases and 2 murders were recorded between 6 April and 12 April.

The police also recorded 41 assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) cases from 6 April to 12 April.

The week before lockdown, the police recorded 50 assault GBH cases.

“There is a decrease in assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and this is evident that alcohol plays a major role in these crimes. There is also an increase in stock theft particularly in the Oshikoto Region,” she explained.

The ban of alcohol sale, Shikwambi said, is a contributing factor to the rise in the dealing and usage of drugs in the Erongo, Khomas, Hardap and Karas regions.

A total 29 cases for the possession of drugs and dealing were recorded last week alone, which is an increase from the 15 cases recorded a week before lockdown.

Suicides have also decreased, with 3 people reportedly killing themselves during the period of 6 April to 12 April.

The week before lockdown, 10 suicides were recorded.

Overall, the Erongo Region reported the highest number of crimes last week, followed by the Kavango-East Region.

A week before lockdown, the Erongo Region still dominated the charts, followed by the Ohangwena and Omusati regions, respectively.