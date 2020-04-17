12 quarantined in Ohangwena

Maria David

TWELVE people are currently in quarantine at a facility in Oshikango.

Ohangwena regional health director, John Hango, noted that initially, there were 16 people in quarantine, but that 4 were eventually released after health officials cleared them.

He further indicated that those quarantined are either Namibians or people with permanent residency, as per government directive.

“To date, four people have completed their mandatory 14 days and the remaining 12 are still being observed,” said Hango.

He noted that although Ohangwena Region has not reported any COVID-19 cases, people who display symptoms or those suspected of coming into direct contact with positive patients, are kept under quarantine for 14 days in order to monitor them.

MONITORING: Ohangwena Regional Health Director John Hango. Photo: Contributed

“What is important is that people are kept for 14 days and they have to be screened on a daily basis to determine if they have developed any signs,” stated Hango.

Hango stated the virus is new to them, so it is mostly trial and error for now and they might have to expand their mandate to play the role of hospitality for the quarantined people without proper resources.

Hango further stated that they are still facing an equipment shortage challenge to render them capable of assisting everyone.

So far, there are three isolation facilities in the Ohangwena Region, namely at Engela, Eenhana and Okongo.

Hango further announced that his region has identified two more quarantine facilities where they could keep more people should the current facilities be inadequate.