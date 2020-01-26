11 000 screened for cervical cancer last year

Maria David

CERVICAL cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Namibia, has claimed the lives of 572 women across the country from 2008 to 2018.

Between March and December 2019, the Ministry of Health and Social Services through the Visual Inspection of the Cervix with Acetic Acid (VIA) technique, has screened 11 000 women of which 8 000 were HIV positive.

The medical officer for cervical cancer programme at the Oshakati intermediate hospital, Tafara Chaibva, said that Oshana recorded the highest screens of 1 271 of which 818 was done at Oshakati hospital while 453 at Ondangwa Health facility.

Chaibva stated that in Oshana a total of 126 out of the screened woman were diagnosed with cancer.

