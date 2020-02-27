081Every1 Network project well on track

Staff Reporter

INTENDED to expand MTC’s network footprint and infrastructure and achieve close to 100% population network coverage through the roll-out of 524 base sites MTC has announced phase one of its 081Every1 network project.

The project is estimated to cost MTC over N$1 billion and will take over three years to complete.

Providing an update on the project’s progress during phase one, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo said that a total of 132 sites were rolled-out in phase one, exceeding the initial target on 111 sites.

“Of the 132 base sites, 122 are on air and carrying traffic, 10 have civil works completed and awaits power energizing, and 3 sites running on MTC generators. We are pleased with the progress that we have made thus far, and are confident that we will have all the sites switched on by end of March 2020.,” Ekandjo said.

Phase two is planned to roll-out a total of 102 sites and commenced in February and is expected to end September 2020. Of the 102 sites planned for this phase, 87 will be erected in rural settlements whilst 15 will be in urban areas.

Ekandjo, however, expressed dismay concerning damage to properties by some members of the public, which he describes as a major hindrance to service delivery.

“MTC has seen a high increase in vandalism of sites which remain a concern and thus increasing the cost of operations and hampering service delivery. The increase in battery theft is a perpetual concern, as we have break-ins weekly at our sites and batteries stolen. We, therefore, plea with the public to help guard these towers as they are providing services and those vandalizing and stealing are depriving all access to services,” explained Ekandjo.

The 081Every1 network project is a national capital project driven to connect every citizen on the country’s national network grid from 2G to 3G migration in rural areas, and 3G to 4G in towns.

The billion-dollar project was launched in August, 2017 and is carried out by 100% Namibian companies.